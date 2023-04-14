Ahead Of RCB vs DC, Rishabh Pant Visits M Chinnaswamy Stadium To Surprise Teammates - Watch

On Friday, Rishabh Pant visited the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to meet his Delhi Capitals (DC) team, who are currently training ahead of their match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Pant, who led the team in the past three seasons, will not be playing in the current edition due to injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

IPL shared a post on their official Twitter handle, showing Pant interacting with various Delhi squad members. This is the second time Pant has attended a Delhi Capitals match this season, as he was also present during their home match against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Although his presence boosted the Capitals' confidence, they lost the match to Gujarat Titans by six wickets.

"Look who made a visit to the @DelhiCapitals training here in Bengaluru. Hello there @RishabhPant17 #TATAIPL | #RCBvDC," IPL official Twitter handle captioned the post.

In another video post by Delhi Capitals Pant said, "I am good recovering really well. Better than I thought. So getting better every day. I just came for the NCA, you guys happend to be here so I thought I will meet my friend and all of the team. So I just came to see how the practice is going on. We love to be around the boys. I love that especially. But this is something that I can't control but my heart and soul are with Delhi so all the best for their next match. I suggested to Axar Patel that you are batting well so do not bat much in nets."

The Delhi Capitals have yet to open their account on the points table after losing four consecutive games. So far, the team led by David Warner has failed to put up a collective effort on the pitch, with their batting performance being particularly underwhelming.

Despite being ruled out of the IPL 2023, Pant's visits to the team have been a morale booster for his teammates. The Delhi Capitals will be hoping to turn their fortunes around in their upcoming match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB vs DC Full Squads

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Virat Kohli, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood

DC: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Phil Salt, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal