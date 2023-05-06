RCB Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB Vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 50 in Bengaluru, 730PM IST, May 6

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match no. 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday night. DC are beginning to find their rhythm as the IPL 2023 edition crosses its halfway mark. Delhi have blown hot and cold this year and will surely look to get the job done in every match they play now. With Khaleel Ahmed returning to the side, Delhi's bowling has improved in the past couple of games.

RCB on the other hand have also had a fair season so far. They are coming into this fixture with a confident win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the previous game. Josh Hazlewood's return to fitness have provided them a good boost the pace attack with Siraj and Harshal Patel also doing a fine jo this year.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match No. 50 Details

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: May 6, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match No. 50 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner (vc), Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 50 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh/Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.