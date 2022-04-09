Ravi Shastri questions MI captain Rohit Sharma's tactics, says THIS

Mumbai Indians have lose three consecutive games in IPL 2022 and their fourth match is against an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9 (Saturday).

Rohit Sharma is under pressure to bring results and he wants his team to apply a little more desperation in their game.

However, former India head coach believes MI does not need desperation but good tactics.

Questioning Rohit's plans in this season, Shastri said that he needs to use Bumrah better.

"I just feel the use of Bumrah has to be better. Sometimes you’re just nor getting the best out of him because you don’t have depth in your bowling. So instead of looking for the wickets, you just keep him for one or two players or for the death (slog overs),” he told Star Sports.

"Bumrah has to be used better, the attacking options have to be used better, you cannot keep them for the tail end of the innings just because there are one or two big hitters in the side. You’ve got to try and knock them over early, try and get some early wickets to put some serious pressure on the opposition. In the first six overs, when there’s a sticky track, spongy bounce there, there is bounce. You can try and knock over at least three wickets if not more," said Shastri.

MI are currently at number 9 in the points table and have a long way to go in the tournament.