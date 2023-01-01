'Rishabh Pant can get INFECTED if...': DDCA official not HAPPY with so many VIP visitors in hospital, Read Here

After a horrible car accident two days, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been getting the treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Over there, the hospital is treating him for various injuries while Pant has also undergoes several CT scans and X-Rays. His MRI scan update is awaited which will determine how severe are his injuries and that when he can return to the cricket field. DDCA official Shyam Sharma is not too happy with visitors and VIP movement in the hospital since Pant landed there after the accident. From local MLAs to bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor reached the hospital to know his well-being.

Sharma, however, feels that so much of movement can cause an infection to Pant and urged everyone to stop visiting him and meet him only when he is completely free of injuries.

"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection," the Delhi cricket official said, as quoted by ANI.

Wishing _@RishabhPant17_ a speedy and complete recovery from his injuries after a horrific car accident. All of India wants to see you back at your best! soon pic.twitter.com/Aem75m67Xh — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 30, 2022

"There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," DDCA director Shyam Sharma further said.

He also said Pant is stable and recovering.

"He is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he'll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)," said Shyam Sharma.

Pant is likely to miss the India vs Australia Test series that kickstarts on February 9 and his IPL 2023 participation is also under threat. It will all depend on his overall reports whether he will be able to make a comeback to the cricket field soon or not.