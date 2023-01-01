Rishabh Pant was DRUNK while driving? Uttarakhand police makes a BIG statement after cricketer's HORRIBLE car accident, read here

Since Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a horrible accident early morning on Friday (December 30), a rumour is spreading like wildfire that he was drunk and that he was overspeeding. A three-year-old video of a chat between Shikhar Dhawan and Pant also went viral which indicates that Pant has a habit of overspeeding. At the same time, the CCTV footage of the car crash also surfaced online in which one can see the vehicle hitting the road divider at high speed. However, all of that is not true, accoring to the initial investigation of the Uttarakhand Police. The Police has clearly stated that Pant was not overspeeding nor was he in a drunk state of mind.

Cops' arguement is that if Pant were drunk, how could he drive 200 km from Delhi till the accident site. Earlier, the police had said that Pant had dozed off while driving and lost the control of the car.

Gratitude to #SushilKumar ,a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance.

We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji _ #RealHero pic.twitter.com/1TBjjuwh8d— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Haridwar senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ajai Singh said, "We have checked eight to 10 speed cameras from the Uttar Pradesh border to the accident spot in Narsan, the cricketer’s car didn’t cross the speed limit which is 80 km per hour on that national highway. In the CCTV footage, the car appears to be at a high speed because it went into the air after hitting the divider. Our technical team also inspected the accident site. We didn’t find anything that suggests overspeeding by the cricketer."

The SSP further said, “If he would have been drunk, how could he drive 200 km from Delhi and not meet any accident for such a long distance? The doctor who gave him first aid at the Roorkee hospital also stated he was completely normal. That’s why he was able to successfully pull himself out of the car. Anybody drunk would not have been able to get out of the car."

On Saturday, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials had reached Max Hospital in Dehradun where Pant is curretly being treated. They had said that they would airlift the cricketer for plastic surgery if the need was felt. However, so far, Pant has been getting his treatment done in Max Hospital only.