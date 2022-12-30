'Rishabh Pant is out of danger', VVS Laxman gives big HEALTH UPDATE after India cricketer's car ACCIDENT

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant met an unfortunate accident in the morning of December 30 (Friday) when he was returning from Uttarakhand to Delhi from a short vacation. Pant was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately by ambulance and the pictures which started to pour in were disheartening. Pant has suffered massive injuries on head and on the back, as revealed by the photos that have emerged post the brutal road accident. His car crashed into a divider when he was returning to Delhi and the vehicle eventually caught fire. It has been totally damaged now.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant HOSPITALISED after MASSIVE road accident near Roorkee, Details inside

What has happened is absolutely shocking and saddening but a good news has arrived from NCA director and former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman who tweeted out that Pant is out of danger. Giving a health update on Pant, Laxman tweeted: "Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ."

Local police released a statement in which they said that Pant's car met with an accident in Haridwar district. He is currently getting treated for injuries at Max Hospital Dehradun.

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. December 30, 2022

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. Accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area," said SP Dehat Swapan Kishore. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer and to provide an air ambulance if required.

Prayers have been coming for Pant from all parts of the world after this unfortunate accident. Hopefully, Pant will be back to the field soon.