LIVE Updates | Rishabh Pant Car Accident near Roorkee, Hospitalised: Pant currently getting treatment at Max Hospital Dehradun

India's wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant met with a gruesome road accident in Haridwar while he was returning from a short stay in Uttarakhand to Delh in hi car. As per the reports, his car crashed into a divider and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, he was shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Pant, who is not part of any ODI and T20Is squad for the the Sri Lanka white ball matches, was to soon leave to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a fifteen-day camp where he would nurse his niggle in the knee.

Pant had recently returned from Bangladesh after he played 2 Test matches there for India, which the national team won 2-0. Much to the relief of Indian cricket lovers and those around the world, NCA director and former Indian cricketer tweeted a health update on Pant, saying that the cricketer is out of danger while he also wished the Delhi-born player a speedy recovery.

Pant is currently getting treated for his injuries at Max Hospital in Dehradun and the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the officials to ensure that the cricketer gets all the required help to get better.

