Rishabh Pant HOSPITALISED after MASSIVE road accident in Haridwar, Details inside

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised after he met with an accident at a high in Haridwar via returning to Delhi. The initial reports say that Pant has sustained injuries after his car crashed into a divider and caught fire. It is no clear whether Pant was driving his own car or not. The can has totally damaged as can be seen in the pictures below. The pictures are floating on social media where one cans see Pant has received injuries at the back and on his head.

Check images of Pant in hospital and the car which met with accident:

His car is also totally burnt and the images are very scary, reflecting on how bad the crash must have been.

Yesterday, on December 29, Pant had posted a video from his vacation. He had titled the video: "My Silly Point of the day." In the video, he could be seen feeding the birds. Pant is not part of either the ODI or T20I squads of India that will take on Sri Lanka in the home series. He has a niggle in his knee and was to travel to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to try and address the injury, said reports.

Pant was recently part of the Test squad that won the series vs Bangladesh in Bangladesh. The details about his well being is awaited but by the looks of it, it seems Pant will take time to recover from the brutal accident.

Pant has played 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is respectively for India making 2271, 865 and 987 runs in each of these formats. He has also played in 98 IPL matches for Delhi Capitals, a side he captains also, scoring 2838 runs.

Let's hope that Pant comes out of this massive accident without any big injury and recovers quickly.