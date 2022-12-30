topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
RISHABH PANT

Rishabh Pant HOSPITALISED after MASSIVE road accident in Haridwar, Details inside

Rishabh Pant latest news: Pant has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after his car crashes into a divider and catches fire while he was returning to Delhi from Uttarakhand

Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rishabh Pant HOSPITALISED after MASSIVE road accident in Haridwar, Details inside

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised after he met with an accident at a high in Haridwar via returning to Delhi. The initial reports say that Pant has sustained injuries after his car crashed into a divider and caught fire. It is no clear whether Pant was driving his own car or not. The can has totally damaged as can be seen in the pictures below. The pictures are floating on social media where one cans see Pant has received injuries at the back and on his head.

Check images of Pant in hospital and the car which met with accident:

His car is also totally burnt and the images are very scary, reflecting on how bad the crash must have been. 

Yesterday, on December 29, Pant had posted a video from his vacation. He had titled the video: "My Silly Point of the day." In the video, he could be seen feeding the birds. Pant is not part of either the ODI or T20I squads of India that will take on Sri Lanka in the home series. He has a niggle in his knee and was to travel to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to try and address the injury, said reports.

Pant was recently part of the Test squad that won the series vs Bangladesh in Bangladesh. The details about his well being is awaited but by the looks of it, it seems Pant will take time to recover from the brutal accident. 

Pant has played 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is respectively for India making 2271, 865 and 987 runs in each of these formats. He has also played in 98 IPL matches for Delhi Capitals, a side he captains also, scoring 2838 runs.

Let's hope that Pant comes out of this massive accident without any big injury and recovers quickly.

Live Tv

Rishabh PantRishabh Pant newsRishabh Pant latest updatesRishabh Pant accidentRishabh Pant accident newsRishabh Pant injuredRishabh Pant road accidentRishabh Pant car accident

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!