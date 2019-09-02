close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant overtakes MS Dhoni to script new Test milestone

Playing in his 11th Test against the West Indies at the Sabina Park, Rishabh Pant claimed his 50th victim.

Rishabh Pant overtakes MS Dhoni to script new Test milestone
File photo

Kingston, Jamaica: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has gone past former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the fastest Indian stumper to claim 50 wicket-keeping dismissals in Test cricket.

Playing in his 11th Test against the West Indies at the Sabina Park, Pant on Sunday claimed his 50th victim when he took an easy catch to dismiss Kraigg Brathwaite off the bowling of Ishant Sharma with the hosts chasing an improbable 468 for victory in the second Test of the two-match series.

Dhoni took 15 Tests to claim 50 wicket-keeping dismissals. 

In December last year, Pant (21) had equalled the world record for most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper, scalping 11 in the first Test against Australia at Adelaide to draw level with English stumper Jack Russell and AB de Villiers of South Africa. Pant`s 20 catches in that rubber is also the highest by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test series.

Tags:
Rishabh PantMS DhoniTeam India
Next
Story

Ashes: Steve Waugh rejoins Tim Paine and company as mentor

Must Watch

PT10M38S

Pleasure to fly my last sortie with Wing Commander Abhinandan: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa