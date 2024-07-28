Riyan Parag Credits Gautam Gambhir For Surprising Three-Wicket Haul In First T20I Against Sri Lanka

IND vs SL: In an unexpected turn of events, Indian all-rounder Riyan Parag emerged as the key figure with the ball during the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Despite a strong start from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, who put together 84 runs for the first wicket, Sri Lanka's chase faltered as Parag made crucial breakthroughs. In just 1.2 overs, he claimed the wickets of Kmindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dilshan Madushanka, helping India bowl out Sri Lanka for 170 runs and secure a 43-run victory.

Following the match, Parag shared insights into his preparation with head coach Gautam Gambhir. In a video released by the BCCI, Parag discussed how Gambhir's guidance had prepared him for various scenarios during the game. "I enjoy bowling and practice it as much as possible. At the nets, we discussed specific bowling plans and situations. For instance, if I bowl in the 16th or 17th over and the pitch is spinning, Gambhir sir advised me on where to target. The conditions were favorable, and I just focused on hitting the right areas," Parag explained.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also praised Parag's performance, noting his unique skill set. "Riyan Parag has always had an 'X-factor,' and his performance was impressive. I've seen him bowl well in the IPL and at the nets," Suryakumar said.

He also highlighted the depth of India's batting lineup and expressed confidence in maintaining strong performances. "If our batters continue to perform and our bowlers support us, it will ease my role as captain. Our batting depth is significant, and if one part of the team falters, others will step up."

Suryakumar concluded by appreciating the support from fans, comparing the atmosphere in Sri Lanka to playing in India. "The support here is immense, and I hope it continues. We'll handle the rest," he added.

Suyakumar Yadav And Gautam Gambhir's Winning Start As Captain And Coach Of Team India

India's new era in T20I cricket under Suryakumar Yadav kicked off with a win, though it was a tense affair at times as they defended a substantial score. Sri Lanka's batting, led by Pathum Nissanka's aggressive 79, posed a significant challenge, putting the Indian team, which relied on just five bowlers, under pressure. Despite having nine wickets in hand, Sri Lanka still required 74 runs from the last 36 balls to chase down the target. After Pathum Nissanka was given a reprieve by Ravi Bishnoi at deep midwicket, he was eventually dismissed by Axar Patel, which marked the beginning of a dramatic collapse for Sri Lanka. India seized the opportunity to strike again when Kusal Perera was dismissed just four balls later. This triggered a remarkable meltdown, with Sri Lanka losing 9 wickets for just 30 runs, resulting in a defeat they had expected to avoid.