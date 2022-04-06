Rohit bhai bahaut gaali dete hai: When Rohit Sharma hurled abuses at Ishan Kishan

Indian cricket team fans know how captain Rohit Sharma reacts when someone commits a mistake in the field. He undergoes many sentiments during the course of the match especially when he is in field, leadinh his troops.

Even senior batters like Cheteshwar Pujara has faced his anger for running slow between the wickets as well as juniors like Yuzvendra Chahal.

India's rising criceting star and his Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan is no different.

In an interview at YouTube show Breakfast with Champions he revealed that Rohit abuses a lot on field when he sees unawareness by his players. And Ishan has been one of the targets in the past. At the same time, Ishan said that Rohit is quick to apologise and tell you that he did not mean what was said before but it happens during the pressure situations in the game.

He added that Rohit, outside the field, is quite a chill person.

"Rohit Bhai ka best hai, match mein gaali de dete hai aur uske baad bolte hai ki yaar serious mat lena match mein ye sab hota hai. Ham log bhi bolte hai ha bhaiya hota hai pata hai (Rohit bhai abuses and then feels sorry later on, says don't take it on your heart as this happens during a match. We also do not hold any grudge for that against him)."

He also narrated an incident when Rohit got very angry at him. Why? Read below:

"Maine kya kiya tha ek baar Wankhede mein. Main naya naya tha, mera pehla saal tha. Toh jaise hota hai na ball purana karna padta hai. Ham log zameen pe fek ke karte hai. Toh match mein dew aa gayi thi poori. Toh maine socha acha agar mai zameen se ball roll kar dunga toh Rohit bhai khush honge ki lagta hai ball purana kar raha hai. Toh mai zameen se ball roll karke unko diya. Woh fir apna towel nikaale, aur mere ko gaali de rahe hai. Fir match ke baad boley yaar dil pe mat lena, ye match to match hai bas (What I did once at Wankhede during my first year with MI is that I rolled the new ball on the ground before throwing it to Rohit bhai. My intention was to make the new ball old as soon as possible. I thought Rohit bhai will be impressed but turns out, I had made the ball wet as there was lot of dew on the ground. I gave me a earfull and later on said do not take it on your heart.)"