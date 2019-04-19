Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian batsman to score 8,000 T20 runs

Opener Rohit Sharma has added yet another feather on his already illustrious cap by becoming only the third Indian batsman to reach 8,000-run mark in T20 cricket.

The 31-year-old, who is popularly known as Hitman, achieved the milestone during Mumbai's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Thursday.

Sharma headed into the clash with 7,988 runs in the shortest format of the game and he took only 16 balls to reach the feat.

The Indian opener eventually finished with 30 runs off just 22 deliveries as Mumbai sealed a 40-run win over Delhi to surge to the second spot in the eight-team standings of the IPL 2019.

With a total of 8,018 runs in 307 T20 games, Sharma now stands at the third spot behind Suresh Raina (8,216 runs) and Virat Kohli (8,183 runs) in the list of the Indian batsmen to score 8,000 runs.

Sharma has amassed a total of 4,716 runs from 181 T20s he has played since the first edition of the IPL in 2008.

The right-handed batsman, who has been named in the 15-member Indian squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, has notched up 233 runs at an average of 27.87 in nine matches he played for Mumbai in the ongoing edition of the Indian T20 league.

Mumbai, which have six wins from nine games, will now square off with Rajasthan in Jaipur on Saturday.