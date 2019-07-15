Rohit Sharma finishes with most runs in ICC World Cup 2019

Despite crashing out of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup in the semi-finals, India continued to shine in different statistics tables. One of those shining light for the Indian side was opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who finished as the highest run-scorer in this year's cricket's showpiece event.

The 32-year-old ended his campaign at the marquee event with a total of 648 runs in nine innings – something which is most by any player in 2019 World Cup. En route to the same, Sharma also became the first batsman in the history of the World Cup to score five centuries in the single edition of the tournament.

Sharma’s maiden ton in the 12th edition of the tournament came against South Africa at The Ageas Bowl, when he scored an unbeaten 122. He then smashed a blistering 140-run knock against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Old Trafford on June 16. The Indian opener then notched up the remaining three centuries against England (102), Bangladesh (104) and Sri Lanka (103) to take his tally to five.

Besides this, Sharma also finished at the third spot in the list of players with the best batting average in the 2019 World Cup. He maintained the batting average of 81 in nine matches.

Australian opener David Warner fell just one run short of Rohit Sharma to finish at the second spot in the list of players with most runs in the 2019 World Cup. He amassed a total of 647 runs in 10 innings he played for Australia.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (606), New Zealand's Kane Williamson (578) and England's Joe Root (556) round off the top five in the list.

Though England batsman Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow had a chance to dethrone Sharma from the positions, they managed to score just 36 and seven runs, respectively during the final match of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.

Let us take at the top 10 players with most runs after the summit showdown between England vs New Zealand:

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 Rohit Sharma IND 648 9 9 648 2 David Warner AUS 647 10 10 647 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 606 8 8 606 4 Kane Williamson NZ 578 10 9 578 5 Joe Root ENG 556 11 11 556 6 Jonny Bairstow ENG 532 11 11 532 7 Aaron Finch AUS 507 10 10 507 8 Babar Azam PAK 474 8 8 474 9 Ben Stokes ENG 468 11 11 468 10 Jason Roy ENG 443 8 7 443

The one-and-a-half month long marquee event finally came to an end in a dramatic fashion after England lifted their maiden World Cup 2019 trophy with a Super-Over win against New Zealand.