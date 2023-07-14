Sachin Tendulkar Lauds This Youngster’s ‘Yashasvi’ Test Debut: See Post

Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal after the left-hander made a stunning start to his international career. Jaiswal notched up his maiden Test hundred during Day 2 of the first Test match against West Indies in Dominica. The second day of the opening Test match between India and West Indies saw the visitors take complete command of the proceedings. The day started with India resuming their innings at 80 without any loss and the openers were in no mood to relent, with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal continuing their formidable partnership.

While Rohit Sharma brought up his 10th Test century, Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his first-ever century in 215 deliveries. The 21-year-old joined the esteemed group of Indian batsmen who have scored a century on their Test debut. Jaiswal and Sharma collaborated to add 229 runs which became the highest opening partnership for India against West Indies in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed after reaching his century and Shubman Gill failed in his first outing at the number three position. Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other end, looked determined and kept on batting with patience. He remained unbeaten on an impressive score of 143 at the end of the day’s play.



cre Trending Stories

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s exceptional performance on Thursday has impressed cricket fans and former players. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to extend his congratulations to Jaiswal for making a 'Yashasvi' start to his Test career.

Sachin Tendulkar was also all praise for India captain Rohit Sharma for reaching his 10th Test ton. Rohit led India’s response and was calculated just like Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Owing to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s outstanding innings, India ended the day with a lead of 162 runs, with the left-handed batsman and Virat Kohli still at the crease. The rest of the Indian batting now needs to drive home the advantage on a pitch where the ball is getting considerable turn and bounce.