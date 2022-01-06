हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara rings in New Year in Goa - SEE PIC

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara is a mini celebrity on social media already. 

Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s daughter Sara rings in New Year in Goa - SEE PIC
(Source: Twitter)

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara is a mini celebrity on social media already. 

She has recently started her modelling career, featuring in a TV ad alongside bollywood moadel and actors Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. 

Sara loves to travel around the world and she has been to many countries like France, England, Indonesia, Dubai, etc.

Not to forget, Sara has completed her schooling from Dhirubai Ambani International School and after that she went to London to do her graduation. Sara has studied medicine from University College, London. Her mother, Anjali, is also a doctor.

Sara is very close to her father Sachin Tendulkar and the duo often share photos with each other. Sara delivered an emotional speech during the premiere of Sachin’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

In her latest Instagram story, Sara can be seen enjoying a sunset at a beach and it seems the setting is of Goa. The Instagram model, it appears, welcomed the new year in the beautiful Goa.

Check out the picture here:

There have been rumours that Sara will soon be making her Bollywood debut. She has already taken the first step by staring her modelling career. Hopefully we will soon she her on the silver screen too.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara TendulkarSachin tendulkarNew yearGoa
Next
Story

Happy Birthday '83 Hero Kapil Dev: When former captain hit four 6s on the trot - Watch

Must Watch

PT22M10S

PM Modi's Security Lapse: Big disclosure from Punjab ADGP's letter, there was an anticipation of demonstration