Sakshi Dhoni tweets 'its called rumors' as buzz over Dhoni's retirement gets louder

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni on Thursday posted a tweet saying 'it's called rumors', apparently hinting at the growing buzz over Dhoni's retirement. Sakshi posted the cryptic tweet hours after chief selector MSK Prasad said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has no information about Dhoni's retirement and the news is not true. “No update on MS Dhoni's retirement, the news is incorrect,” Prasad told the media.

Its called rumours ! — Sakshi Singh (@SaakshiSRawat) September 12, 2019

The speculations over Dhoni's retirement started doing the rounds moments after Indian captain Virat Kohli posted a tweet recalling a memorable partnership with the former skipper. Some reports claimed that Dhoni has called for a press conference at 7 pm on Thursday and it is likely that he would announce his retirement.

"A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test," Kohli tweeted the image of the match played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The epic match was a virtual quarter-final match played on March 27, 2016 between India and Australia in World T20. The Men in Blue won that match by six wickets and proceeded to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the selectors on Thursday named Shubman Gill in test squad and dropped KL Rahul who failed to perform with as an opener during the recently concluded two-match Test series against West Indies. Rahul failed to score a single half-century against the Windies scoring just 44, 38, 13 and 6 during the two Tests. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has announced a full-strength squad with pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami to lead the attack again.