हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah enjoy quarantine by the ocean ahead of IPL 2021 resumption

The Mumbai Indian (MI) cricketers apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, which include skipper Rohit Sharma and his family and Suryakumar Yadav arrived in UAE on Saturday (September 11) after the fifth and final Test between India and England in Manchester was cancelled due to COVID-19 scare.

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah enjoy quarantine by the ocean ahead of IPL 2021 resumption
Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah with wife Sanjana Ganesan. (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah has landed in Dubai with his wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumption on Sunday (September 19). Defending champions MI will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings with the first game in Dubai on Sunday.

The MI cricketers apart from Bumrah and Sanjana, which include skipper Rohit Sharma and his family and Suryakumar Yadav arrived in UAE on Saturday (September 11) after the fifth and final Test between India and England in Manchester was cancelled due to COVID-19 scare. All MI cricketers have not entered six day quarantine before they can be allowed to train with rest of their teammates.

Sanjana Ganesan, who will also resume her commitments with host broadcasters Star Sports in UAE, posted a couple of beautiful pictures from his hotel room while serving quarantine on Sunday (September 12).

Check the pictures from Sanjana Ganesan’s Instagram story here…

Sanjana Ganesan shares pictures from her quarantine in UAE on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram)

The official website of the franchise released a statement, which read, “Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight.”

“The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL’s guidelines. All members had returned negative RT PCR results before departure. A new RT PCR test was undertaken upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, which came out negative as well,” it further added.

The franchise also shared some pictures of its official Twitter handle.

The 13th season of the IPL, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on Sunday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Sanjana GanesanJasprit BumrahMumbai Indians
Next
Story

Rumours: Virat Kohli to step down as white-ball captain after T20 World Cup? THIS man to take over

Must Watch

PT3M34S

Priyanka Gandhi Raebareli Visit: Will going to the temple increase the mass base?