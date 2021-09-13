Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah enjoy quarantine by the ocean ahead of IPL 2021 resumption

Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah has landed in Dubai with his wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumption on Sunday (September 19). Defending champions MI will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings with the first game in Dubai on Sunday.

The MI cricketers apart from Bumrah and Sanjana, which include skipper Rohit Sharma and his family and Suryakumar Yadav arrived in UAE on Saturday (September 11) after the fifth and final Test between India and England in Manchester was cancelled due to COVID-19 scare. All MI cricketers have not entered six day quarantine before they can be allowed to train with rest of their teammates.

Sanjana Ganesan, who will also resume her commitments with host broadcasters Star Sports in UAE, posted a couple of beautiful pictures from his hotel room while serving quarantine on Sunday (September 12).

The official website of the franchise released a statement, which read, “Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight.”

“The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL’s guidelines. All members had returned negative RT PCR results before departure. A new RT PCR test was undertaken upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, which came out negative as well,” it further added.

The 13th season of the IPL, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on Sunday.