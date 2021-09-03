हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England 2021

Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Ganesan lead wives and girlfriends cheer squad at the Oval

Sanjana Ganesan, the wife of paceman Jasprit Bumrah, shared a picture of herself along with Anushka Sharma (wife of skipper Virat Kohli), Pratima Singh (wife of Ishant Sharma), Aashita Sood (wife of Mayank Aggarwal) and Prithi Narayanan (wife of R Ashwin).

Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Ganesan lead wives and girlfriends cheer squad at the Oval
Anushka Sharma and Sanjana Ganesan pose with wives and girlfriends of other Team India cricketers at the Oval. (Source: Instagram)

The opening days of the India-England fourth Test match at The Oval might not have gone according to plan for Virat Kohli and his side but the team had plenty of cheer in the stands, especially from their celebrity wives and girlfriends (WAGS). Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan and Indian woman basketball star Pratima Singh were among those cheering for the Indian team at the London stadium.

Sanjana Ganesan, the wife of paceman Jasprit Bumrah, shared a picture of herself along with Anushka Sharma (wife of skipper Virat Kohli), Pratima Singh (wife of Ishant Sharma), Aashita Sood (wife of Mayank Aggarwal) and Prithi Narayanan (wife of R Ashwin). The caption of the photo posted by Pratima read, “Back with the ladies !!!”

Kohli scored yet another Test match fifty on the opening day of the fourth Test match before Shardul Thakur’s whirlwind fifty took India to 191. In the process, Kohli also crossed 23,000 international runs in all formats of the game. With Sanjana backing him all the way, Bumrah then snared two quick wickets of England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed to reduce the home side to 53/3 at stumps on Day 1.

Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took some time out to celebrate the win against England at Lord's last month. The couple went on lunch date and the picture of which is breaking the social media platforms.

The couple visited the Tendril restaurant in London, who posted a picture of the chef along with the power couple on their Instagram page. 

While Kohli was all blazed on the field and celebrated the win, high on emotions, his wife too took the moment to savour India's epic 151-run win against the hosts in the second Test.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England 2021Anushka SharmaVirat KohliSanjana Ganesan
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan’s Babar Azam takes a dig at Virat Kohli-led India T20 side, says THIS

Must Watch

PT16M16S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: Taliban's government to be formed in Afghanistan today - watch top news stories