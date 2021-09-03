Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Ganesan lead wives and girlfriends cheer squad at the Oval

The opening days of the India-England fourth Test match at The Oval might not have gone according to plan for Virat Kohli and his side but the team had plenty of cheer in the stands, especially from their celebrity wives and girlfriends (WAGS). Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan and Indian woman basketball star Pratima Singh were among those cheering for the Indian team at the London stadium.

Sanjana Ganesan, the wife of paceman Jasprit Bumrah, shared a picture of herself along with Anushka Sharma (wife of skipper Virat Kohli), Pratima Singh (wife of Ishant Sharma), Aashita Sood (wife of Mayank Aggarwal) and Prithi Narayanan (wife of R Ashwin). The caption of the photo posted by Pratima read, “Back with the ladies !!!”

Kohli scored yet another Test match fifty on the opening day of the fourth Test match before Shardul Thakur’s whirlwind fifty took India to 191. In the process, Kohli also crossed 23,000 international runs in all formats of the game. With Sanjana backing him all the way, Bumrah then snared two quick wickets of England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed to reduce the home side to 53/3 at stumps on Day 1.

Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took some time out to celebrate the win against England at Lord's last month. The couple went on lunch date and the picture of which is breaking the social media platforms.

The couple visited the Tendril restaurant in London, who posted a picture of the chef along with the power couple on their Instagram page.

While Kohli was all blazed on the field and celebrated the win, high on emotions, his wife too took the moment to savour India's epic 151-run win against the hosts in the second Test.