हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

Sanju Samson gets BIG fine from BCCI, bad news for Rajasthan Royals captain during IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in their IPL 2021 match against Punjab Kings.

Sanju Samson gets BIG fine from BCCI, bad news for Rajasthan Royals captain during IPL 2021
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was fined by BCCI for maintaining a slow over-rate. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side’s slow over rate during their two-run win over Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match in Dubai. The Royals pulled off an incredible two-run victory over Punjab Kings with fast bowler Karthik Tyagi dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda and giving away only one run in the final over to snatch the win for his team at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (September 21).

“Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on September 21,” the IPL said in a statement.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the statement added.

The two sides were playing their first match after resumption of the IPL on September 19.

Royals skipper Sanju Samson could not stop smiling after pulling off an incredible win. “It’s funny that we kept believing (that we could win). I kept the overs of Mustafizur and Tyagi for the end, believing. Cricket is a funny game right. We just kept fighting and believing,” he said.

“I always believe in my bowlers, want to keep fighting and that's why I kept those two overs till the end. To be very honest, to get that score on this wicket, we felt good because we had the bowling. If we took the catches, we could have won the game earlier. People have really worked hard on their fitness,” he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Sanju Samson
Next
Story

Sara Tendulkar drops new gym avatar, draws reaction from B-town celebs - see pics

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day, Sep 22, 2021