Shaheen Afridi: Man of the Match in Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup clash

Afridi recorded his best bowling figures in ODIs after picking six wickets while conceding 35 runs in 9.1 overs.

Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi helped his side finish their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a win against Bangladesh by a margin of 94 runs against Bangladesh in match 43 of the tournament at Lord's, London on Friday. 

Afridi recorded his best bowling figures in ODIs after picking six wickets while conceding 35 runs in 9.1 overs. He further became the youngest bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in the ICC Cricket World Cup, going on to register the best figures by a Pakistan bowler in the World Cup. 

The 19-year-old accounted for the dismissals of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman. He was adjudged as the Man of the Match following his heroics which helped bowl out Bangladesh for 221 runs in 44.1 overs after Pakistan posted a total of 315 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.  

Shakib Al Hasan was the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh with 64 runs off 77 deliveries, while Litos Das was the second highest run-scorer scoring 32. On the other hand, opener Imam-ul-Haq was the top scorer for Pakistan scoring 100 runs off 100 deliveries with Babar Azam dismissed for 96 runs off 98 deliveries. 

