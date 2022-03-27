हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sheldon Jackson’s stumping reminds Sachin Tendulkar of MS Dhoni, here’s WHY

Calling Sheldon Jackson's work ‘outstanding’, Tendulkar said that the stumping reminded him of the legendary MS Dhoni.

Sheldon Jackson’s stumping reminds Sachin Tendulkar of MS Dhoni, here’s WHY
KKR's Sheldon Jackson (right) celebrates a wicket with Varun Chakravarthy against CSK in the IPL 2022 match. (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a new wicketkeeper for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. With Dinesh Karthik moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore after last year, KKR handed the big gloves to Saurashtra’s Sheldon Jackson.

In his first match as KKR wicketkeeper, Jackson affected a brilliant stumping of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa off the bowling of Varun Chakravarthy. The swiftness of Jackson’s work behind the stumps reminded Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar of former CSK captain MS Dhoni.

Reacting to the dismissal, Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to praise the brilliant piece of work by Jackson. Calling the work ‘outstanding’, Tendulkar said that the stumping reminded him of the legendary MS Dhoni.

“That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson’s speed reminded me of @msdhoni. Lightning-fast!! #CSKvKKR”

Jackson replied to Tendulkar’s tweet by saying, “Thank you so much @sachin_rt sir, it’s one of my biggest achievements to get such a compliment from you. Very Greatfull to you sir.”

Sachin’s appreciation is one of the biggest that a wicketkeeper could receive as Dhoni was the best wicketkeeper of all time for Team India, as well as CSK. He is known for his quick stumping in the blink of an eye.

Watch Sheldon Jackson’s brilliant stumping here…

Jackson, 35, hasn’t represented India in any international matches. He plays for Saurashtra in the domestic games and keeps the wickets for his team. His performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been very impressive in the recent past. In his past 11 matches, he smashed 513 runs at a strike rate of 147.83.

KKR managed to defeat defending champions CSK by six wickets in the opening match of the IPL 2022 on Saturday (March 26). Dhoni went on score an unbeaten fifty to give some respectability to the CSK total.

