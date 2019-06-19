Show must go on, says emotional Shikhar Dhawan after his World Cup 2019 dream ends

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Indian fans and posted an emotional message on Twitter saying it is time for him to go back and recover after getting ruled out of the remaining matches of ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 due to an injury in his left thumb.

"I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!," tweeted Dhawan.

Dhawan shared a video on Twitter and said that unfortunately his left thumb will not recover on time. The southpaw added that he was desperate to represent India in World Cup but the injury means that he must go back and recover well so that he can play for the country in future. "Unfortunately, my thumb won't be recovering on time. I really wanted to play the World Cup and represent my country. Now it's time for me to go back and recover well and be ready for the next selection," Dhawan said in the video message.

The opening batsman stressed that Men In Blue will perform superbly in World Cup and bring home the prestigious trophy. "I'm sure boys (are) doing a great job at the moment and going to do really great and win the World Cup. Keep praying for us and keep supporting us. Your support and prayers are very very important and very dear to us. Thank you all again for all your support and love. Love you all, take care," he said.

Dhawan was diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand after he was hit by a ball from Australian pacer Pat Cummins during his century at The Oval on June 9. Dhawan, 33, did not walk off the field after getting injured and went on to score a blistering 117 runs off 109 balls to help India defeat the five-time World Cup winners.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI said that several specialists have confirmed that Dhawan's left hand thumb will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore the southpaw will not be able to play for India in the remaining World Cup matches. "Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team’s first match versus Australia at the Oval on 5th June 2019. Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of #CWC19," the BCCI tweeted.

Indian team manager Sunil Subramaniam later told media that a request has been put up by the BCCI to the World Cup technical committee to allow Rishabh Pant as the replacement for Dhawan in India’s squad of 15. India next play Afghanistan in Southampton on June 22.