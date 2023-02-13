Shubman Gill Claims ICC Player of the Month Award for January beats Devon Conway and Mohammed Siraj

Shubman Gill, the Indian cricketer who recently scored a magnificent double hundred against New Zealand, has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2023. He won the award over fellow competitors Devon Conway of New Zealand and India's Mohammed Siraj. This is the first time Gill has received the ICC Player of the Month award.

Gill stood out as the top candidate with 567 runs in January, including three centuries, and was the deserved recipient of the award. With his graceful and attacking strokeplay, Gill impressed fans throughout the month.

The highlight of his performances was his 208 not out in the opening ODI match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, where he became the youngest player to score a double century in the ODI format. In addition to his double century, Gill also scored two more centuries, 116 against Sri Lanka and 112 in the final ODI against New Zealand. He beat out a strong field to win the award, making him the first Indian player to receive the award since Virat Kohli in October 2022.

We have a winner! _



Our first ICC Men's Player of the Month of 2023 has been named _ — ICC (@ICC) February 13, 2023

Gill expressed his excitement about winning the ICC Men's Player of the Month award and thanked his teammates and coaches for their support. He said, "Winning this award makes the month of January all the more memorable. I owe this success to my teammates and coaches, and I'd like to congratulate my fellow nominees on their excellent performances."

Pommie Mbangwa, a former Zimbabwe international and voting panel member, praised Gill's talent and said, "The past month was seemingly a re-announcement of Shubman Gill's talent. His double century against New Zealand puts him in an elite club and may signal the take-off of his career proper."