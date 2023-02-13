Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team Gets BRUTALLY Trolled as Smriti Mandhana Gets Rs 3.40 crore in WPL Auction; Here's what PSL players earn

In the first season of the Women's Premier League 2023, Smriti Mandhana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a fee of Rs 3.40 crore following a fierce bidding war with Mumbai Indians. She was initially offered for sale for Rs. 50 lakh. Mandhan will probably lead the RCB team in the WPL.

Babar Azam and other Pakistani players while watching this Auction.#WPLAuction #WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/RAlP4rSgeD — Jai Upadhyay (@jay_upadhyay14) February 13, 2023

Smriti (IND) vs Babar (Pak)

WIPL- INR 3.4 cr /$ 4,15,000/ Pak Rs 10.2 cr

Babar PSL salary- INR 1.39 cr/$ 1,70,000/ Pak Rs 4.59 cr



Smriti>>>>Babar

1$= INR 82= Pak Rs 270

1 INR= Pak Rs 3#INDvsPAK #BabarAzam_ — Kunal (@kunal11_23) February 13, 2023

Smriti Mandhana 3.4 Crore (RCB)

Deepti Sharma 2.6 Crore (UPW)

Jemimah Rodrigues 2.2 Crore (DC)

Shafali Verma 2 Crore (DC)

Richa Ghosh 1.9 Crore (RCB)

Pooja Vastrakar 1.9 Crore (MI)

Harmanpreet Kaur 1.8 Crore (MI)



*Babar Azam 1.2 Crore (PSL)#WPLAuction #WomensIPL — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) February 13, 2023

#SmritiMandhana

Babar Azam Price in PSL - 2.30 CR

SMRITI MANDHANA - 3.4 Cr



How much PSL players earn?

Five categories were covered in the PSL draught for 2023. Players were divided into each of these groups, and each player in that category will be given the same sum of money. Let's examine each category in more detail. In the Pakistan Super League 2023, the Platinum category, which is the most expensive, contains the highest-paid athletes. Each player in the PSL Platinum Category 2023 will receive $170,000 USD as far as the price is concerned (PKR 3 crore). Only three players from this group may be chosen by each team in the draught.

The top athletes in the world, including Babar Azam, the best T20 batsman, are all included in this group. There were 18 players selected in the platinum category for the Pakistan Super League 2023 draught.

Meanwhile, Mandhana, a talented young Indian cricketer, has made a mark in the international cricket arena with her left-handed batting skills and aggressive style. She was once the captain of the Indian women's cricket team. Known for her explosive batting, she has consistently shone in T20I format and made her debut in April 2013 against Bangladesh.

Mandhana has played 65 T20I matches and has amassed 1743 runs at an average of 27.61. Her highest T20I score is 83 and she has 9 half-centuries to her name. Her T20I record has earned her a reputation as one of the best T20 batswomen in the world. With the ability to score runs quickly, she is a valuable player for the Indian team, particularly in the T20 format where fast runs are crucial. Her sharp reflexes and safe hands also make her a skilled fielder.

Recently, Mandhana has been in top form and her T20I statistics reflect her batting prowess. In 2018, she became the fastest Indian woman to reach 1000 T20I runs and was named the player of the series in the T20I series against New Zealand. Her quick runs and aggressive batting have contributed significantly to India's victories in the T20I format.

Mandhana has also played in several T20 leagues around the world, such as the Women's Big Bash League, Kia Super League, and Women's T20 Challenge in India. She has consistently shone in these leagues and has received numerous accolades for her performances.

Mandhana's T20I record serves as evidence of her batting skills and ability to perform under pressure. As a consistent performer for the Indian team, she has gained many fans with her aggressive batting style. Her quick runs and superb fielding make her an indispensable player for the Indian team in the T20I format. With her remarkable T20I record, Mandhana has established herself as a top-notch T20 batswoman in the world.