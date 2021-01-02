हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after complaints of chest pain

According to reports, Ganguly was rushed to the hospital on Saturday morning after he complained of chest pain.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after complaints of chest pain

KOLKATA: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was on Saturday (January 2) admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. According to reports, Ganguly was rushed to the hospital on Saturday morning after he complained of chest pain.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo wished a speedy recovery to Ganguly.

"Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery," Mamata wrote in a post on Twitter.

According to sources, Ganguly suffered a minor cardiac arrest. "He felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That’s when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure," said a report. 

As per sources, Ganguly is currently stable but needs to undergo angioplasty by evening. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sourav GangulyWoodland HospitalBCCIKolkataWest Bengal
Next
Story

Sports Calendar 2021: From T20 World Cup to Tokyo Olympics, check dates of all major events here
  • 1,03,05,788Confirmed
  • 1,49,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M41S

PM Modi in IIT Sambalpur, said today's start ups are tomorrow's multinationals