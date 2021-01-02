BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after complaints of chest pain

KOLKATA: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was on Saturday (January 2) admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. According to reports, Ganguly was rushed to the hospital on Saturday morning after he complained of chest pain.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo wished a speedy recovery to Ganguly.

"Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery," Mamata wrote in a post on Twitter.

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

According to sources, Ganguly suffered a minor cardiac arrest. "He felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That’s when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure," said a report.

As per sources, Ganguly is currently stable but needs to undergo angioplasty by evening.