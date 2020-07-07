Sourav Ganguly names three players from 2019 team for his 2003 World Cup squad

In 2003, Sourav Ganguly-led Team India reached the final of cricket World Cup with the help of a brilliant team but the Men In Blue did not succeed oin winning the trophy as they were defeated by Australia in the final, Now, Ganguly has revealed the three players that he would pick from 2019 World Cup squad for his 2003 side.

The 2003 World Cup squad had experienced batsmen such as Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Ganguly and the pace-bowling department had Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Ajit Agarkar, and Javagal Srinath. Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh were in the squad as the spinners.

On the other hand, 2019 World Cup team led by Virat Kohli had big names in it too but it crashed out of the tournament in the semi-finals.

In a recent BCCI chat show, ‘DadaOpensWithMayank’, host Mayank Agarwal read a question from a fan that said, “Pick three cricketers from India’s World Cup 2019 squad you would have loved to have in your World Cup 2003 squad and give reasons?”

In response, Ganguly, who is now the BCCI chief, replied, “[Virat] Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and [Jasprit] Bumrah.”

“We played in South Africa, and although we bowled exceptionally well in that series, the quality [of Bumrah] could have helped us. Rohit would be at the top, and I would be at no. 3. I don’t know maybe Sehwag is listening to this and I might get a phone call tomorrow, ‘What the hell are you thinking?’,” he said.

Ganguly added that he would have selected former India skipper Mahender Singh Dhoni too.

“MS Dhoni also… but since you gave me three choices, those three are my final names. I would have managed with Rahul Dravid behind the stumps because I think he did a great job in the World Cup,” he said.