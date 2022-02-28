हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
South Africa vs New Zealand 2022

South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas eye victory after Kyle Verreynne's century

South African wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne produced a masterful knock of 136 not out, against New Zealand to set up an improbable chase of 426 runs for the hosts.

South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas eye victory after Kyle Verreynne&#039;s century
South Africa wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne celebrates after completing his maiden ton against New Zealand in the 2nd Test. (Source: Twitter)

Inspired by a magnificent, unbeaten century from rookie wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, South Africa pulled within six wickets of a series-levelling victory in the second test against New Zealand after dominating day four in Christchurch on Monday (February 28). Since suffering their second-worst test defeat in the opening Christchurch test, South Africa's turnaround has been little short of extraordinary, with heroes emerging from unexpected places at Hagley Oval.

On Monday, it was Verreynne's turn to shine as he produced a masterful knock of 136 not out, humbling one of the world's top seam attacks on a sunny day to set New Zealand an improbable chase of 426 runs for victory. "Obviously getting a hundred is special but more importantly (it was) the value that added to the team," said Verreynne, who had not surpassed 30 in his five previous tests.

"I think me being there allowed KG (Rabada) and Keshav (Maharaj) to sort of come in and play freely and I think the runs that they added at the back end there were really crucial." he added.

By stumps, New Zealand were still 332 runs short of their target, reduced to 94 for four by a tandem assault of Rabada pace and Maharaj spin. The hosts' wafer-thin hopes rest on number three Devon Conway, who was 60 not out, and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, on one run, holding on for a large chunk of day five.

Rabada had a day to remember, removing both New Zealand openers for the combined cost of one run, after smashing four sixes in a brilliant 47 that all but broke the back of New Zealand's attack. "There was a message that we should try and be positive," he said of the lower order batting which helped the Proteas to a declared second innings of 354 for nine. "I was lucky it went my way." he added.

It was a tough afternoon for New Zealand, who were still in the match at the start of day four when South Africa resumed at 140 for five. After thrashing South Africa by an innings and 276 runs in the first test, New Zealand must save the match or see their hopes of a maiden series win over the Proteas crushed again.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
South Africa vs New Zealand 2022SA vs NZ Test seriesKagiso RabadaKyle Verreynne
Next
Story

India vs SL: Shreyas Iyer says 'staying unbeaten in all games is commendable'

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Discussion on the World War at UNGA today