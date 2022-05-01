Chennai Super Kings are a happy camp now as their star opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad stormed back to form with second fifty of IPL 2022 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (April 30).

After winning the toss, SRH captain Kane Williamson opted to bowl first and the decision backfired as CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway smashed the bowlers all around the park.

Ruturaj especially shone like a bright star, finally after some mediocre outings in IPL 2022 earlier, and even against the fast pace of Umran Malik, did not leave his attacking game.

The 25-year-old batter smashed Malik for 3 sixes and 1 four and one of the maximums was straight down the ground with a lofted shot, that made everyone stand up and applause.

He did not just show his big shots and lovely timing but also his supreme levels of fitness, as he ran quick singles and doubles to never let the bowlers domminate.

As soon as Gaikwad smashed his first hundred of IPL 2022, he set Twitter on fire with many of his reacting to a super knock.

Check out some chosen reactions below:

What a shot by Ruturaj Gaikwad against the pace of Umran Malik. pic.twitter.com/9UrtXIg3Z7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2022