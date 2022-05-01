हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ruturaj Gaikwad

SRH vs CSK IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad negates Umran Malik fear and sets Twitter on fire with blazing 99

Ruturaj shone like a bright star, finally after some mediocre outings in IPL 2022 earlier, and even against the fast pace of Umran Malik, did not leave his attacking game. 

SRH vs CSK IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad negates Umran Malik fear and sets Twitter on fire with blazing 99

Chennai Super Kings are a happy camp now as their star opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad stormed back to form with second fifty of IPL 2022 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (April 30). 

After winning the toss, SRH captain Kane Williamson opted to bowl first and the decision backfired as CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway smashed the bowlers all around the park. 

Ruturaj especially shone like a bright star, finally after some mediocre outings in IPL 2022 earlier, and even against the fast pace of Umran Malik, did not leave his attacking game. 

The 25-year-old batter smashed Malik for 3 sixes and 1 four and one of the maximums was straight down the ground with a lofted shot, that made everyone stand up and applause. 

He did not just show his big shots and lovely timing but also his supreme levels of fitness, as he ran quick singles and doubles to never let the bowlers domminate. 

As soon as Gaikwad smashed his first hundred of IPL 2022, he set Twitter on fire with many of his reacting to a super knock. 

Check out some chosen reactions below: 

