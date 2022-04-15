Sunrisers Hyderabad are getting ready to face Kolkata Knight Riders in their 5th match of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 15). SRH, who finished in last place in IPL 2021, have won their last two matches on the trot and will be looking for their third successive win of this season.

However, Kane Williamson’s side have a major injury concern after all-rounder Washington Sundar injured his hand during the last game. SRH head coach Tom Moody had informed the media after their last match against Gujarat Titans that Sundar will be sidelined for a couple of matches at least.

“Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger. We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn’t a significant blow. I’d imagine it’d take probably a week or so to settle down,” SRH coach Moody said after the win.

SRH and Williamson will be looking at either Abdul Samad or Jagdeesha Suchith to fill the role vacated by Sundar. Both Samad and Sucith have the ability to bowl and can hit big when required.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are comfortably placed at 2nd place on the points table. They will look to carry on their fine form and look to join the Titans on 8 points in IPL 2022 with a win over SRH.

Shreyas Iyer’s KKR are likely to go in with the same side which played in the last match against the Delhi Capitals. Although they will be concerned about the form of opener Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order with Venkatesh Iyer.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match No. 25

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 15, 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming & TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar website and app.

SRH vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Abdul Samad/Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy