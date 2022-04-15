April 15 is going to be a special day for two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders as they get ready to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on the occasion of ‘Poila Baisakh’ or Bengali New Year. The Kolkata-based IPL franchise posted a special video on their social media handles to celebrate this special occasion.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Pat Cummins is seen dressed in a yellow silk kurta for a photoshoot where he is joined by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer. The Team India and KKR batter then shares some traditional Bengali sweets, including rosogulla with Australian Test captain Cummins while wishing him ‘Shubo Nobo Borsho (Happy New Year)’.

The Aussie speedster then asks Iyer if he has himself made the sweets! As Iyer walks away after Cummins has taken a bite, the Aussie stops his KKR captain, saying he wants to finish the full plate of sweets. Watch the fun video on the between Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins here…

Meanwhile, KKR and New Zealand pacer Tim Southee was on Thursday crowned a stellar season in international cricket by winning the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, the award given to the top men’s performer of the year in the country. Southee, who is currently representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, was announced as winner of the event on the third and final day of the New Zealand Cricket Awards.

Already named as the winner of this year’s Winsor Cup for first-class bowling, he captured 36 Test wickets at 23.88, including best figures of six for 43 against England at Lord`s and five crucial wickets against India in the victorious ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton, www.suff.co.nz reported. Southee has taken 338 Test wickets – 23 fewer than Daniel Vettori and 93 short of the record-holder the award is named after, Hadlee.

“It’s a huge honour to win such a prestigious award,” Southee said, speaking from KKR`s base in Mumbai. “Like most cricketers growing up I knew all about the exploits of Sir Richard and it`s certainly pretty humbling to win his award this year.”

KKR are currently second on the IPL 2022 points table with 6 points from 5 games, two points behind table-toppers Gujarat Titans.

(with IANS inputs)