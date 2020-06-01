Suresh Raina lauds Delhi Police's efforts amid coronavirus crises

While India continues its fight against the novel coronavirus that has spread all over the world, Indian batsman Suresh Raina has lauded the Delhi Police for working day and night selflessly during this difficult time.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 33-year-old said that the national capital police has gone beyond the call of duty so many times amid coronavirus crises.

"Selfless service to humanity is also a selfless service to god. In the light of #Covid_19 pandemic, @DelhiPolice has gone beyond the call of duty so many times and performed selflessly! I salute Delhi Police.#DilKiPolice@CPDelhi @DCPNewDelhi," Raina tweeted.

Earlier this month, Raina took to social media and voiced his opinion regarding the growing number of dometic violence and child abuse cases in the recent times.

Raina, who is currently spending some quality time with his family as all the cricketing activities across the world are at halt amid coronavirus crises, had said that it was quite disturbing to see how there has been an "exponential" rise in the number of domestic violence and child abuse cases amid coronavirus pandemic.

"Lockdown has taught us various ways to love & bond with our family. Though it’s disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse & domestic violence cases have grown around the world. I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help & don’t shut yourself," he had written along with a picture of him with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary, daughter Gracia and new-born son Rio.

In March, Raina and wife Priyanka Chaudhary, who are already parents to daughter Gracia, were blessed with son--Rio Raina.

On a work front, Raina last represented the national side during an ODI series against England in July 2018.

Raina was scheduled to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020)--which was slated to begin from March 29 but has now been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to coronavirus pandemic.