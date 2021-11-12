T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan was hospitalised night before semifinal, reveals Matthew Hayden, see pic

Battling lung infection a day before the T20 World Cup semifinal, Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan came out of hospital like a ‘warrior’ to score his third fifty of the tournament, albeit in a losing cause against Australia in the second semifinal in Dubai on Thursday (November 11).

Ahead of the match there were concerns about Rizwan’s availability for the match as he was down with flu, and Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden later confirmed that the wicketkeeper batter, in fact, had to be hospitalised for a night due to a ‘lung condition’.

“Mohammad Rizwan was in hospital a night ago suffering with some sort of lung condition. This is a warrior. He’s been brilliant through the campaign and he has great courage,” Hayden said.

See pic of Rizwan, a night before the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal here...

Mohammad Rizwan in hospital the night before the match against Australia. He had developed a severe chest infection and spent 2 nights in the ICU #T20WorldCup #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/E7qbcxdJmg — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 11, 2021

Pakistan’s unbeaten run in the tournament finally came to an end on Thursday when Australia defeated them by five wickets to enter the final of the tournament. They will take on New Zealand on Sunday (November 14).

Hayden was in praise of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 67 off 52 balls despite being at the hospital yesterday due to a lung condition.

“It’s a conflict of interest obviously, because my heart always beats for Australia. But I love being part of this Pakistan team, they’re exceptional, and tonight they’ve been brilliant. Rizwan was in hospital yesterday, suffering with some sort of lung condition. But he was fit to play today. This is a warrior. He’s been brilliant through this tournament and he showed exceptional bravery," said Hayden in the mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

A day before the match, Hayden had said in the pre-match press conference that one shouldn't be surprised if Fakhar Zaman comes good in the semi-final against Australia. His words came true as Zaman played a crucial hand in Pakistan making 176/4 in 20 overs, remaining unbeaten at 55 off just 32 balls with three fours and four sixes.

“Fakhar, has I think been the standout outfielder for our team, as well. He saves literally five to ten runs every game, and five to ten runs within a T20 concept and batting lineup, include your own runs maybe 20s and 30s here and there, means that overall, he`s just been such an important part of the side. Don’t be surprised if you see something incredibly special from him tomorrow, as well, because he is smashing the ball in the nets,” Hayden had said.

(with agency inputs)