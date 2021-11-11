हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mohammad Rizwan

'Rizwan is an asset', Twitter reacts as Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman shine in first innings of PAK vs AUS semi-final

Pakistan registered a good total of 176/4 after they lost the toss and were put in to bat first in the second semi-final played between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai. 

Mohammad Rizwan. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan registered a good total of 176/4 after they lost the toss and were put in to bat first in the second semi-final played between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai. 

After Australia won the toss, they asked Pakistan to bat first.

Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam took the Men In Green off to a great start, putting on 71 for the first wiceket.

After Babar fell, Rizwan was joined by Fakhar Zaman but he continued to mistime the ball while Rizwan was trying his best to get going at the other end. Every now and then, Rizwan would come in his elements, connecting the balls bowled in his slots. Thanks to some lovely hits, Rizwan reached hhis fifty. 

Zampa too bowled well. He finished with figures of 1/22 from his four. 

Zaman then got into his elements in the death overs after Rizwan left. He smashed Starc all over the park in over No 17. 

Pakistan, in the end, finished with 176/4 in their 20 overs. 

Here some chosen tweets after the end of first innings:

