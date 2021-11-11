'Rizwan is an asset', Twitter reacts as Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman shine in first innings of PAK vs AUS semi-final

Pakistan registered a good total of 176/4 after they lost the toss and were put in to bat first in the second semi-final played between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai.

After Australia won the toss, they asked Pakistan to bat first.

Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam took the Men In Green off to a great start, putting on 71 for the first wiceket.

After Babar fell, Rizwan was joined by Fakhar Zaman but he continued to mistime the ball while Rizwan was trying his best to get going at the other end. Every now and then, Rizwan would come in his elements, connecting the balls bowled in his slots. Thanks to some lovely hits, Rizwan reached hhis fifty.

Zampa too bowled well. He finished with figures of 1/22 from his four.

Zaman then got into his elements in the death overs after Rizwan left. He smashed Starc all over the park in over No 17.

Pakistan, in the end, finished with 176/4 in their 20 overs.

Here some chosen tweets after the end of first innings:

What Rizwan lacks in finesse, he makes up with guts and fine ability to improvise. Splendid half century for him. Engaging contest. Ding dong battle for supremacy continues! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 11, 2021

Rizwan is an asset for the Pak cricket team — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) November 11, 2021

This is one of those scores that *looks* very impressive, but I think Australia would have taken this at the start.

Fifth bowler bowled out and Pak not really in danger of pushing past 160-170 just yet #AUSvsPAK — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) November 11, 2021

A remarkable spell of bowling from Adam Zampa. 4 overs 1 wicket 22 runs. He's kept Australia in the game...especially with Pakistan only one wicket down and looking to attack. This game is evenly balanced. Still...#PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) November 11, 2021

Bowling economical against the batsmen known to bat well against spin! Mightily impressed with #adamzampa #T20WorldCup #2ndSemifinal — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 11, 2021

Pakistan's death overs run rate is 13.09 in this tournament. No other team has a run rate over 12.00rpo in this phase.#T20WorldCup — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 11, 2021

And to think they didn't pick him in the first place! Fakhar Zaman has given Pakistan a total that their bowlers should be able to defend — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 11, 2021