T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma should be India captain for next two World Cups, says Sunil Gavaskar

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to name a replacement captain for Virat Kohli in the T20 format. The Indian skipper had informed that he will be giving up the Indian captaincy after T20 World Cup 2021 next month.

In all likelihood, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is going to take Kohli’s place at the helm. Rohit has a phenomenal record in T20 cricket and has left MI to multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) titles as well.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also believes that Rohit Sharma should be made captain for both 2021 as well as 2022 T20 World Cups. The 2021 edition will get underway in Oman and UAE next month while the 2022 WC is set to take place in Australia in months of October and November next year.

“I think Rohit Sharma for the next two World Cups. You could say they (World Cups) are back-to-back, one starting in a month and another exactly a year from now. So clearly, yes, you don’t want to change too many captains at this particular stage,” Gavaskar said on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

“Rohit Sharma would definitely be my choice for captaincy of the Indian team for both these T20 World Cups. And then, I’m looking at KL Rahul for vice-captain. I would also keep Rishabh Pant in mind because he has been really impressive in the way he has led a star-studded Delhi Capitals team and the bowling changes that he has been making in the T20 format, using Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada in such a clever manner that actually shows a street-smart captain, and you always want a street-smart captain who can read situations and act immediately. So yes, Rahul and Pant are the two guys I would look at as vice-captains,” Gavaskar added.