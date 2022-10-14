T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Shami jets off to Brisbane, call to replace Jasprit Bumrah soon, WATCH

Team India got a huge boost on Friday (October 14) ahead of the start of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with pacer Mohammad Shami declared fit after recovering from COVID-19 and already on a flight to Brisbane to join the other members of the Indian team. Rohit Sharma’s side are headed to Brisbane where they will play the first of two warm-up match against Australia at the Gabba on Monday (October 17 morning).

As per reports, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj have left for Australia to join the Indian squad as backup options but Shami is the frontrunner to replace Bumrah. Thakur and Siraj did well in the ODI series against South Africa while Shami couldn't play in the home series against Australia and South Africa due to COVID-19.

Shami took to Instagram to share a reel for the fans announcing his departure for Australia for the marquee tournament. The veteran seamer who is a standby player for the big event as of now, seemed delighted with the prospect of representing India after almost a year in T20Is.

Shami captioned the picture as, ‘Time to fly now for T20 World Cup’. As the post got viral, several former India cricketers wished the senior pace bowler for the grand cricket extravaganza.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan commented: “Goodluck brother.” Mohammad Kaif, the former India batter also wished Shami and wrote: “All the best Shami bhai.”

Team India are yet to announce a replacement for injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah. It is expected that the team management will check the fitness of Shami, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj down under before taking the final call.

Team India squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Team India Schedule for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

October 23 (Sunday) – India vs Pakistan – 1.30 PM

October 27 (Thursday) – India vs A2 – 12.30 PM IST

October 30 (Sunday) – India vs South Africa – 4.30 PM IST

November 2 (Wednesday) – India vs Bangladesh – 1.30 PM IST

November 6 (Sunday) – India vs B1 – 1.30 PM IST