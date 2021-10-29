T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch hails 'terrific' Adam Zampa following Australia's win

Dubai: Australia skipper Aaron Finch lavished praise on spinner Adam Zampa following his team`s win over Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

David Warner smashed his first half-century in the ongoing T20 World as Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the Super 12 match of Group 1 on Thursday.

Zampa picked two wickets and gave just 12 runs as Sri Lanka was restricted to 154 in the 20 overs. "That was a really good performance. Sri Lanka got off to a flier. But Zampa dragged it back, and then Starc. We felt it was a really good wicket and to chase that down was nice," Finch told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"When you`re looking at the impact on the game, Zamps was terrific tonight. He was fantastic, got big wickets. That was a world-class performance from him," he added.

Chasing 155, Finch and Warner put on the biggest powerplay score (63) of the ongoing T20 World Cup as Australia got off to a flying start.

"When the ball was flying around it felt like they were going at 15 an over, but you look up and it was 8 an over. Nice when you get a couple in the middle of the bat early. Knew that we had to take a chance against the quicks early on, with the spinners coming in later," said Finch.

Australia will next play against England on Saturday. Speaking about the game, Finch said, "Always a great battle (England) no matter the format."

