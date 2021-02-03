'I mistakenly removed my playing shirt': Team Abu Dhabi's Rohan Mustafa apologises for his on-field conduct

Team Abu Dhabi's Rohan Mustafa on Wednesday issued an apology for his on-field conduct during his side's clash against Northern Warriors in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 on Monday.

The 32-year-old on Monday was caught up in a bizarre moment, when he tried to change his jersey while trying to field at the boundary ropes. Mustafa's action also saw his side concede a boundary, leaving everyone at the venue in splits.

Just when you think you've seen it all pic.twitter.com/mjveCV5cvX — David T (@SportingTrade) February 1, 2021

"I apologise to my teammates and to all involved in the Abu Dhabi T10 for my conduct during this game. I was preparing myself to bowl, and whilst attempting to remove my jumper in preparation for my over, I mistakenly removed my playing shirt also," Mustafa said in a statement.

"I acknowledge this was a poor time to rearrange any item of clothing and not in keeping with the high standards of the tournament organisation. I have apologised to both team management and the organisers," he added.

An official statement was released in this regard and it stated that there won't be any fine against the player and he will be eligible to play the remaining matches of the tournament.