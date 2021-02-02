Abu Dhabi T10 League: Watch, THIS player fails to stop boundary while changing jersey on field

The Abu Dhabi T10 league has been full of action when it comes to fours and sixes on the field but it has its fair share of hilarious moments as well. From Nicholas Pooran’s 12 sixes to Wayne Parnell’s hat-trick, the tournament has kept everyone entertained.

Monday’s game between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors was no different, with the game going down to the very last delivery. However, the highlight of the match was a bizarre incident which stunned everyone who witnessed it. UAE international Rohan Mustafa, who plays for Abu Dhabi, was fielding at the boundary when Warriors batsman Waseem Muhammad hit the ball towards him.

However, Mustafa was changing his jersey, and despite running towards the ball, he only had half the shirt on and ended up conceding a boundary, leaving both opposition players and his teammates in splits.

The match itself was a thriller, going down to the wire with a final-ball finish. Team Abu Dhabi, batting first, scored 123/3 with Joe Clarke hitting an unbeaten 24-ball 50 and captain Luke Wright scoring 33 off 15 deliveries. Ben Duckett also contributed, with a 17-ball 31.

Northern Warriors openers Waseem Muhammad and Lendl Simmons put them in cruise control in the chase, scoring at a rapid pace. They were both at the crease when they needed 15 runs off the last over. Muhammad hit a boundary and a six off the first two deliveries, and with two wides bowled in between, the equation came down to three runs needed off four deliveries.

However, Jamie Overton managed to trap him leg-before on the third legal delivery of the over, ending a brilliant knock of 76 off 34 deliveries.

The drama was still not over, as Nicholas Pooran’s mis-hit was caught at long-on off the next delivery, leaving them needing three off two deliveries. Simmons took a single to bring the equation down to two off the final delivery, but Rovman Powell flicked the low full toss to deep midwicket where a fumble - by Mustafa himself - allowed the batsmen to run two and win in dramatic fashion.