Team India Injured Players List: Growing list of INJURED Players in Indian cricket team, Read here

The frustration in the Indian cricket team camp as well as among the management is constantly growing. The losses are not the most upsetting thing for it but the players falling prey to the injuries. Thanks to these untimely injuries, India have failed to do well in back-to-back tournaments. They lost in the Asia Cup and made an exit from the semi-finals stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Throughout the year, major injuries to some big players have caused massive damage to India's chances in tournaments. The current management has to be questioned as despite the work load management policy in place, the team continues to lose players.

Here is a list of injured players in 2022:

Deepak Chahar: Just before IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings received a huge blow that Deepak Chahar could miss out the whole campaign due to a hamstring injury, which eventually kept him out of action for 6 months. Deepak returned to bowl again in the Zimbabwe ODIs where he did well. After being in and out of the playing 11 since then for varied reasons, Deepak has again injured himself. The same hamstring injury coming to his fall.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the biggest injury concerns for India whose absence has hit India twice, during the Asia Cup and then at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. pic.twitter.com/LHysrbDiKw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

Mohammed Shami: Shami has been twice injured. Once before the Asia Cup and then during the India vs Bangladesh ODI series.

KL Rahul: Star India batter KL Rahul was declared unfit ahead of the Test in England. He spent some time in NCA in Bengaluru where he got Covid-19. He too returned for India at the Zimbabwe ODI series, leading the team too over there.

Ravindra Jadeja: The spin-bowling all-rounder got injured during the Asia Cup in UAE. He apparently slipped during an activity on the sidelines of the tournament and broke his knee. Since then, Jadeja has been out of the team, missing the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign as well.



Rohit Sharma: Team India captain Rohit Sharma joined the growing list of injuries in the camp when he hurt his thumb during the 2nd India vs Bangladesh series. He was sent for scans immediately and BCCI is yet to reveal the further update on his injury. He did not take any part in the match after his injury.

Kuldeep Sen: The debutant in the first India vs Bangladesh ODI was advised rest by the BCCI medical team after he told them that he felt back pain after the game. By doing this, he became another member of Team India in the list of injured players.