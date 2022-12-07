After Rohit Sharma INJURED while fielding in 2nd IND vs BAN ODI, BCCI gives BIG update: READ HERE

Indian captain Rohit Sharma injured himself while fielding in the 2nd over of the second ODI played between India and Bangladest at Dhaka on Wednesday (December 7). The Indian captain was fielding at second slip and the outside edge flew quick to him off the bat of Anamul. Mohammed Siraj was the bowler and he thought he had his man there but unfortunately for him, he ended dropping the catch and to make things worse, even hurt his thumb in the process. The visuals were not too beautiful as blood poured out of his thumb and he immediately left the field.

BCCI, after an hour or so, provided an update on the injury, saying that Rohit has gone for scans and further updates are awaited. BCCI tweeted: "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans.

Watch the video below to see how Rohit injured his thumb:

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss again and asked the visitors to bowl first this time. Siraj, in the same over that Rohit got injured, sent back Anamul with a lovely delivery that caught him in front of the stumps. That was the first wicket for India. Siraj provided the second breakthrough for India with the wicket of Litton Das, who was cleaned up by a beautfiul delivery that seamed in from off stump.

Litton had no idea how to play that one as Siraj celebrated in style. The came Umran Malik who troubled next batter in Shakib Al Hasan with his pace. Umran first hit Shakib on his right shoulder before hitting him on his helmet. In the next over, the left-handed Shanto, could not handle Umran's pace for even a ball and was clean bowled by the J&K pacer.