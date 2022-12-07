topStoriesenglish
'Injury era of BCCI', Team India slammed as Deepak Chahar, Rohit Sharma join list of injured players

Indian cricket team and BCCI management has been trolled for picking a squad that keeps falling prey to injuries and that players get hurt despite getting consistent breaks

Dec 07, 2022

The list in injured players keep growing in Team India as they face Bangladesh in the ODI series. Ahead of the start of the India vs Bangladesh ODIs, Team India lost pacer Mohammed Shami to a shoulder injuy. Shami had earlier been out of reckoking before T20 World Cup due to a hand injury. Cricketers keep getting injured and it is quite normal for them to fall prey to several injuries. But this Indian team has hit a patch where players keep getting injured. After Shami, Indian captain Rohit Sharma injured his thumb while fielding in the slips during the second ODI. Kuldeep Sen, the young pacer, had been declared unfit ahead of the match. Then Deepak Chahar pulled his hamstring again when he was bowling and did not come back to bowl again. 

Take a look at how Team India fans have been trolling the Indian cricket team for their growing list of injuries:

Rohit has hurt his finger while taking a catch in the slips off Mohammed Siraj. He immediately went to the dressing room after which the BCCI medical team took him to a hospital to get the scans done. There is no futher update from BCCI on the same. But Rohit did not come out to open the innings for India, which is evident of the fact that no all is right with his injured finger. 

Deepak is also injured and it will be interesting to see how much time he takes to come out of it. He has already spent a little more than 6 months on the sidelines due to the hamstring injury, missing the entire IPL 2022 as well as the chance to make it to the T20 World Cup 2022.  

