Test matches will always remain purest form of cricket, says Ben Stokes

England`s all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that Test matches will always remain the purest form of cricket. Stokes, who played an important role in helping England lift the 2019 World Cup trophy, said that it is not right to make many changes in the rules of the longest format of the game and the great players would also not want to see many changes in Test format.

"For me, Test cricket is the pinnacle. I do not know where the talks of Test cricket dying are coming from. You can ask the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and they will say that Test cricket is where a player gets really tested," Stokes told New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi during a Rajasthan Royals` podcast program.

"In the longest format, you find out who you really are as a cricketer and for me, it will always be the purest form of cricket. It needs to stay around, it would be really sad if Test cricket is changed. If they are going to change the rules, I think it should be called easy cricket then," Stokes added.

It may be recalled that in 2019 the ICC`s cricket committee was holding discussions over the idea of four-day Test matches. It was also reported that cricketing boards across the world were trying to find out ways to reduce pressure points in the global cricket calendar in the future. Experts claimed that the idea of four-day Tests was mooted with an aim to allow time for more Test series to be organised. But India skipper Virat Kohli and several other rejected the idea with Kolhi saying that it is not correct to tinker with the purest form of cricket.