‘They should feel hell out there’: Virat Kohli’s fiery speech before England’s 2nd innings at Lord’s goes viral - WATCH

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is known for his aggression, was once again in his element when Team India took the field to defend the 272-run target against England on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord’s on Monday (August 17).

Ahead of England’s second innings, Kohli was seen giving his teammates a fiery speech as India required 10 wickets in 60 overs to win the match.

"For 60 overs they should feel hell out there," Kohli was heard saying in a huddle with teammates before the Three Lions began their run-chase.

Here’s the video of Kohli motivating his players:

The noise from the crowd muddled most of what he said, but we did get to hear one line and let's just say, the Indian team did exactly what their captain asked of them as in the end, it was the visitors, who won the match by 151 runs to take an all-important 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

India started their defense on a high note as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami got rid of both the English openers in the first two overs of England’s run-chase and later Mohammed Siraj, and Ishant Sharma got better of England’s batsmen as the hosts were bowled out for mere 120 runs with Joe Root, who hit 33 runs, being their top-scorer.

Notably, India and England provided an intense spectacle on day five as players from both sides engaged in verbal duels.

After the match, Kohli said that the constant verbals between his side and England in the second Test gave extra motivation to his boys to finish the game off.

"But this one, to get a result in 60 overs, when we all thought let's just have a crack at what we have in front of us... It's quite special and especially when someone like Siraj is playing for the first time at Lord's and bowling the way he did, it was outstanding. As I said, what happened on the field really charged us up and gave us that extra motivation to finish the game off," said Kohli.

India will now take on England in the third Test, which will take place from August 25 at Headingley, Leeds.