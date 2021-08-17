India vs Eng 2021: ‘Kamaal kar diya ladko ne’ – Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag all praise historic win

Former Indian cricketers lauded India’s gritty show at Lords, with ‘Sultan of Multan’ Virender Sehwag saying ‘never ever ever ever underestimate the Indians’. The Virat Kohli-led side clinched the second Test against England by 151 runs, coming back from a difficult situation at the end of the fourth day.

Soon after the win, Sehwag wrote on Twitter, “From At beginning of the day, “bacha paayenge kya” (can they save it), to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne?And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian’s #LordsTest.”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the Team India. “That was some Test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played,” he wrote.

Former Test great VVS Laxman also hailed team India’s show. “What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan. Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win #LordsTest,” he said.

Suresh Raina stated, “This was indeed an enthralling performance. Congratulations #TeamIndia (Flag of India) on the win, you guys were amazing!”

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur too tweeted his appreciation for the team’s effort. “Splendid Victory Boys ! Going to remember this one for a long time!”

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant said: “We were hungry, had desire and we showed it! Everyone turned up and we leave Lord’s with a win that we won`t forget soon. We take this momentum and move on.”

Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 45 in the second innings, added: “Super team effort and a memorable victory! Flag of India. Nothing better than the ebbs and flows of Test cricket.”

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh too was all praise for the Indian team for their sensational win. “Great win boys ! Our bowlers bowled their hearts out !! Game changing moment @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 partnership! @mdsirajofficial amazing spell ! Enjoy the moment lads (Fisted hand, Flag of India) #IndvsEng,” he said.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma wrote, “Every single one of us wanted this win, you could see it, you could feel it and watching it play out was incredible.”

While Mohammed Shami, who smashed his 2nd Test fifty at Lord’s, said, “When you work hard results show on the field. A proud moment for me personally to deliver with the bat for Flag of India. Loved my partnership with BumrahRaising hands #TeamIndia #mshami11”.

While Jasprit Bumrah, who put on 89 runs for the ninth wicket with Shami on Day 5, said, “Can’t put into words the feelings that we’re going through after that win! So proud of the whole team”.