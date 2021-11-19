'This is truly heartbreaking': Anushka Sharma sends THIS message to AB de Villiers after he announces retirement

Bollywood actor and Indian Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma too reacted after RCB's AB de Villiers announced earlier on Friday (November 19) that he is going to quit playing all forms of cricket.

She did not make any post on Twitter or Instagram. She rather posted an Instagram story. She posted a picture of AB de Villiers and wrote: "One of the greatest men and cricketers I have had the privilege of knowing and watching. Wishing you, Damielle and the kids the very best in life always. You guys deserve everything beautiful and so much more. This is truly heartbreaking."

Not to forget, earlier Indian captain Virat Kohli had also tweeted on de Villiers retirement, writing that hearing the news of the retirement hurts his heart. However, Kohli added that he knows the South African legend took the best decision for himself and his family.

He wrote: "To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. I love you."

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story on Ab De Villiers' retirement. pic.twitter.com/6SPc6f1LGX — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 19, 2021

This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. _I love you _ @ABdeVilliers17 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021

Virat and de Villiers became close friends while playing for RCB over the past few years. Their bond was there to be seen every time they played together in the RCB jersey.

The one regret with which de Villiers will be retiring is that he could not win a single IPL title, with or without RCB.