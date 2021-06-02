हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

Throwback: When MS Dhoni gave befitting reply to a Twitter user who said he hates him

While many cricketers or celebrities would have responded to the similar tweet in a furious way, Dhoni being Dhoni, gave a sassy reply to the user.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni has often made headlines for his cool and calm attitude. Be it on the field or off the field, Dhoni never loses his calm easily no matter what the situation is.

The same was witnessed in 2012, when Dhoni coolly tackled a Twitter user who told the former India player that he hates him.

It all started when MS Dhoni took to Twitter to post a humorous tweet. "@beingashu79 @msdhoni The only person to whom a woman listens is a photographer with open mouth" but only after giving her input, this is funny," Dhoni had tweeted on July 17, 2012.

Notably, most of MSD’s followers enjoyed the tweet, but one of them said that he hates the Indian cricket legend, writing: “I hope @msdhoni knows there are many ppl who hate him. I am one of them.”

While many cricketers or celebrities would have responded to the similar tweet in a furious way, Dhoni being Dhoni, gave a sassy reply to the user and said, “@ishangodbole well u may not like me but hate is a very strong word to be used anyways its ur choice so I won’t complain.”

Interestingly, Dhoni has over 8 million Twitter followers but unlike before, the wicketkeeper-batsman is not much active on the social media platform and his last tweet came on January 8 this year.

Dhoni, who is the only captain to win all the ICC trophies including the ICC 2007 T20 World Cup, ICC 2011 World Cup, and Champions Trophy 2013, had retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, he continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

