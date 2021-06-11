Throwback: When MS Dhoni made Virat Kohli run in a match like ‘fitness test’

Team Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in international arena. There are few cricketers who can match Kohli’s stamina and agility on the field and former India captain MS Dhoni was one of them.

Having made his India debut under Dhoni’s leadership back in 2008, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Kohli has gone on to become a modern-day legend and one of the top batsmen in the world. Kohli and Dhoni shared numerous great partnerships between them for the national side, especially in ODIs and T20s, and won several matches together for the team.

One of their most memorable partnerships came during the group stage match against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup. During their unbeaten stand of 67 runs for the fifth wicket, the current Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni made Kohli run like a ‘fitness test’. The pair had shared a match-winning stand for India in a comfortable six-wicket win against Australia.

It was in 2019 that Kohli paid tribute to Dhoni with a social media post recalling the game. Kohli himself admitted it felt like ‘undergoing a fitness test’ while running alongside Dhoni in the game. In the picture, Kohli can be seen bowing down in front of the former Indian skipper during India’s run-chase.

“A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test,” Kohli wrote in his tweet.

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

Dhoni was known for his intense running between the wickets and has been one of the quickest runners to have graced the game. However, his career notably started and ended with a run-out. He was run-out on his debut against Bangladesh in an ODI in 2004 and fell short of the crease in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand – his last game for India.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket last year on August 15 with an emotional video on Instagram. He led India in a staggering 332 matches across formats and remains the only captain to have won all three major ICC trophies as skipper – ICC T20 World Cup (2007), ICC ODI World Cup (2011), and ICC Champions Trophy (2013).

Kohli has surpassed Dhoni in Tests and has become India’s most successful captain in the longest format of the game. Kohli will lead India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship later this month. India will play the final against New Zealand in Southampton, starting from June 18.