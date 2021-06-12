Throwback: When Sourav Ganguly kept rivalry aside to attend THIS ex-Pakistan pacer’s wedding

Former Indian captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly never fails to amaze anyone with his on-field and off-field tactics and not only in India, but Ganguly has fans across the world including rival country Pakistan.

Recently, former Pakistan pacer Yasir Arafat praised Ganguly for attending his wedding despite being busy.

Arafat revealed that he invited many cricketers and everyone didn't come, but former India batsman Ganguly went to his wedding in 2011.

"Sourav Ganguly is also very humble. I don't think many fans would know it, but he even attended my wedding. I had invited many cricketers, but not everyone came. I had requested Sourav and he came. I think he was a little busy that time. Still, he attended my wedding ceremony," Arafat told Sports Yaari YouTube Channel.

Notably, pacer Yasir Arafat is best remembered for his skiddy action and the ability to generate prodigious swing. However, the former pacer’s career was short lived as he played only 3 ODIs, 3 Tests and 13 T20Is.

At the twilight of his international career, Arafat started playing County cricket and has represented Surrey, Sussex, Hampshire, and Somerset.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Arafat revealed when he received offer from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Yasir said though he had missed the first season of the cash-rich league, KKR had sent a scout to England before the second edition. Although, the deal could not be materialized due to the ban of Pakistan players from the league because of political tension between India and Pakistan.

"I missed the first edition of IPL. Before the second edition, Kolkata Knight Riders sent a special scout for me to England. He was advised to observe my performances. That scout met me and told me that Shah Rukh Khan had been closely following my stats. I did not believe the scout and thought someone was pulling a prank on me. He gave me his card, but I never responded," Arafat said.

"Then, I got a call from India and they asked why I did not reach out. After realizing it was not a prank, I learned that KKR was set to offer a 3-year contract to me. Shah Rukh Khan called me the next day and said 'Welcome on board, I want you to play for my team.' So, he came to London and offered me the contract."