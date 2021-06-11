Wasim Akram gets memorable gift for Brian Lara, asks if Windies legend is ready for a 'grudge match'

Former Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram had a memorable gift for Windies great Brian Lara. The bowler took to Twitter to share the moment with the fans.

Akram shared a photo of Lara holding a shoe with a hole on the toe. The former Pakistan cricketer then shared an interesting story behind the shoe and why Lara has held on to it despite being in a worn out condition.

"The Prince of Trinidad never ceases to amaze, years after retirement from the game! We met at a charity and he brought this shoe with him to make sure I would sign it - he’d held on to it since 1992 WC when I hit him on the toe (after he got 88!) Hold a grudge much, @BrianLara ?" tweeted Akram.

The Prince of Trinidad never ceases to amaze, years after retirement from the game! We met at a charity and he brought this shoe with him to make sure I would sign it - he’d held on to it since 1992 WC when I hit him on the toe (after he got 88!) Hold a grudge much, @BrianLara ? pic.twitter.com/wXwUf9otUt — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 11, 2021

The incident as described by the legendary Pakistan cricketer took place during the fourth match at the 1992 Cricket World Cup. In the Pakistan vs West Indies clash, Lara scored a fine 88 before he was taken out of the equation by a toe-crushing yorker by none other than Akram.

However, Lara's injury didn't affect the team as they completed the 221-run chase rather comfortably.

Lara along with Desmond Haynes (93*) added 175 runs for the first wicket in just 37 overs and helped their side seal the contest by ten wickets. Interestingly, this was also Lara's first-ever appearance in the Cricket World Cup.