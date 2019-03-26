Usman Khawaja unconcerned by David Warner's impending return for Australia

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has said that he is just focussing on his game and not at all thinking about the effect that former vice-captain David Warner's return will have on his own chances of selection in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

After a gap of nearly two years, Khawaja was recalled in the Australian squad for the side's home ODI series against India and the opener did not disappoint the national selectors as he came up with six fifty-plus scores in his last 10 innings-- including two centuries.

With the national selectors looking to slot Warner as well as former skipper Steve Smith back into the side following the conclusion of their one-year suspension later this week, Khawaja's place in Australia's World Cup squad looks in doubt.

However, Khawaja seemed to be unconcerned about the same and was quite satisfied with his current run of form.

"It's [World Cup] a long way away. For me, it's [about] the next three games.[Warner's return] is not something I've thought about at all. I'm just enjoying playing one-day cricket," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Khawaja as saying ahead of the third ODI of the five-match series on Wednesday.

Smith and Warner were handed a year-long ban by Cricket Australia for their involvement in the massive ball-tampering scandal that took place during the four-match Test series in South Africa in March last year.

Australia are currently leading the series against Pakistan by 2-0, but Khawaja said that the ODI series against the Virat Kohli-led side in India had taught his side a few lessons.

"We saw in India they were 2-0 up and we came back to win that series. It's never quite over. We can't take it easy now, we've got to finish it off that next game.We can't relax, we can't think that we've done all the hard work and that we're fine now. There's still three games left and three games is a long time in cricket," he said.

The 2019 ICC World Cup is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. Australia will begin their campaign against Afghanistan at Bristol County Ground on June 1.